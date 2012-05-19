Video: Giro d'Italia performances boost Slagter's confidence

Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rabobank's Tom-Jelte Slagter has gained plenty of attention with his performances up to now at the Giro d'Italia, and the 22-year-old Dutchman is ready for more challenges as the race enters its tough final week.

On the start line ahead of stage 14, Slagter told Cyclingnews that his performances in the last week or so have given him confidence that he can compete effectively with the world's best riders on smaller climbs - and that he was looking forward to finding out where he stands on the longer and steeper climbs that are still to come.

Slagter also stated that he expects Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago) to be the men to watch over the next few days.