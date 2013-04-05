Video: Giro d’Italia contenders talk about the Corsa Rosa

A historic day for Canada as Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) has won the 2012 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: AFP)

The Giro d’Italia is just four weeks away and this year’s race is set to be one of the best ever editions of the Corsa Rosa, with Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), 2012 winner Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Ivan Basso (Cannondale Pro Cycling), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) all chasing overall victory.

The 2013 Giro d’Italia starts in Naples on Saturday May 4 and ends three weeks later in Brescia. In between are three tough weeks of racing, with a key mid-race time trial and a final week packed with mountain finishes.

This video produced by race organiser RCS Sport, includes footage of five riders in action at the Giro d'Italia and reveals their passion for the Corsa Rosa and their memories of each time they have tackled the Giro.

“The first time I rode was very overwhelming, I crashed hard,” Hesjedal recalled. “For a rider the Giro is an amazing event, for the fans, for the emotion, for the passion for the riders. I’m happy to be there, I’m ready to do it again. I’m looking forward to it.”

Bradley Wiggins dominated the Tour de France in 2012 but his love for racing and admiration for Italian cycling made him determined to target victory at least once in his career.

“The Giro represents one of the most historic races. It’s one of the most beautiful races,” he said. “The fans are pure cycling fans; they come to watch the racing. They’re very passionate.”

Samuel Sanchez said: “I fell in love with the Corsa Rosa in 2005. It’s a great race, with the tifosi along the roadside. Everything was pink. I like racing in Italy because they love the sport,” he said.

Cyclingnews will have special coverage of the Giro d’Italia, with live coverage of ever stage, two reports on the race and huge photo galleries of all the action.