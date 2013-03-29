Video: Team Sky introduces the Classics

Image 1 of 2 The cobbles of the Arenberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Ian Stannard puts in an attack in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Spring Classics: one day, one winner, and one chance to get it right. It's the essence of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix and what brings millions of spectators to the roadsides to witness the unfolding drama. Team Sky's Classics men share their thoughts about the races, what they mean, and what makes them so difficult to win.

Watch this video and hear from Ian Stannard, Mathew Hayman, Luke Rowe and Bernhard Eisel, and from the team's mechanics on what kind of equipment choices they make for the cobbles.

As Eisel says, "The joke you always make about the Classics is, if it's good weather, there's going to be half a million people on the roads. If it's is bad weather, there will be a million on the road."

For Stannard, each year's Classic is a harsh reminder: "Every year you finish and you think **** I'm never going to do that again! You get a week down the road and you go, 'bring on next year'!"