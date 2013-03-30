Video: Giro d'Italia contenders reveal their cycling memories

Garmin-Barracuda's Ryder Hesjedal retained the pink jersey (Image credit: Sirotti)

This year's Giro d'Italia has attracted many of the biggest names in the sport, with Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), 2012 winner Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Ivan Basso (Cannondale Pro Cycling), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) set to go head to heads during the three weeks of racing in May.





With just over a month to the start of the race in Naples on May 4, the big five contenders talk about their love for cycling, how they started in the sport and reveal the riders who inspired them in this video produced by race organiser RCS Sport.

The video includes footage of all five riders in action at the Giro d'Italia and other races. It is perfect teaser for looks set to be one of the best ever editions of the Giro d'Italia.

