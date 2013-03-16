Video: Gimondi inducted into Giro d'Italia Hall of Fame
Italian joins Merckx
Italian cycling legend Felice Gimondi was inducted into the Giro d’Italia Hall of Fame in a ceremony held at the Sala Montanelli in the offices of Il Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport on Friday. Gimondi becomes the second rider to enter the Hall of Fame after Eddy Merckx, who was elected in 2012.
Nicknamed "The Phoenix" he became the second ever rider to win all three grand tours after Frenchman Jacques Anquetil.
“I’ve deeply moved by this important tribute, even if I have arrived second behind Merckx yet again! Joking apart, it is a great pleasure for me and it makes me even happier to receive this beautiful trophy in the company of my team-mates and fellow adventurers in the fabulous world of cycling.
Gimondo was joined at the event by a number of ex-teammates and rivals, including Eddy Merckx,1965 Giro d’Italia Winner Vittorio Adorni and three-time Giro d’Italia runner-up Italo Zilioli.
“Each one of them deserves a small part of this trophy: Vittorio, who welcomed me into his home when I was still a young rider; Italo, from whom I learned a great deal, especially his humility and approach to things.
