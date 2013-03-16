Video: Gimondi inducted into Giro d'Italia Hall of Fame

Image 1 of 10 Eddy Merckx leads Felice Gimondi in the 1974 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 10 Felice Gimondi (TX Active Bianchi Team) (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 3 of 10 Felice Gimondi racing on the Stelvio in 1972 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 10 Felice Gimondi riding up the Stelvio in 1975 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 10 Gimondi leads Zilioli at the 1969 Giro (Image credit: Maglia Rosa – Triumph and Tragedy at the Giro d’Italia) Image 6 of 10 Felice Gimondi has retained his close association with Bianchi since his days as a professional (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 7 of 10 Felice Gimondi and Petacchi at the start. (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 8 of 10 Michele Acquarone and Felice Gimondi (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 10 Felice Gimondi with the Oltre XR in Pau (Image credit: Robin Wilmott/BikeRadar) Image 10 of 10 While Raymond Poulidor (L) finished second overall to Felice Gimondi in the 1965 Tour de France, the Frenchman was able to win atop Mont Ventoux. (Image credit: AFP)

Italian cycling legend Felice Gimondi was inducted into the Giro d’Italia Hall of Fame in a ceremony held at the Sala Montanelli in the offices of Il Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport on Friday. Gimondi becomes the second rider to enter the Hall of Fame after Eddy Merckx, who was elected in 2012.





Nicknamed "The Phoenix" he became the second ever rider to win all three grand tours after Frenchman Jacques Anquetil.

“I’ve deeply moved by this important tribute, even if I have arrived second behind Merckx yet again! Joking apart, it is a great pleasure for me and it makes me even happier to receive this beautiful trophy in the company of my team-mates and fellow adventurers in the fabulous world of cycling.

Gimondo was joined at the event by a number of ex-teammates and rivals, including Eddy Merckx,1965 Giro d’Italia Winner Vittorio Adorni and three-time Giro d’Italia runner-up Italo Zilioli.

“Each one of them deserves a small part of this trophy: Vittorio, who welcomed me into his home when I was still a young rider; Italo, from whom I learned a great deal, especially his humility and approach to things.







