Video: Giro d'Italia 2012 - the promo

The 2012 Giro d'Italia route was presented in Milan on Sunday. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Though widely considered to be a more human Giro d’Italia than this year's gruelling affair, the 2012 edition of the corsa rosa will still strive to live up to its billing as “the world’s toughest race in the world’s most beautiful place.”

In anticipation of the big event, organisers RCS Sport have released this promotional video, featuring footage from last year’s race that is sure to whet the appetite ahead of next May.

The route was formally unveiled in Milan last week, and the 2012 Giro gets underway in Herning, Denmark on May 5 before returning home with a team time trial in Verona on stage four. After working its way southwards to Lago Laceno, the Giro heads back towards the Alps by way of the spectacular Ligurian coast at the end of week two.

The Giro then enters its most famous amphitheatre, the Dolomites, with the climbs of the Giau, Alpe di Pampeago, Mortirolo and Stelvio all featuring in a demanding final week, before the race wraps up with a time trial in Milan on May 27.