Video: Giro d’Italia 2012 route presentation

Michele Acquarone, director of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The official video introduction to the 2012 Giro d’Italia route takes a look at every stage in turn, from the first three stages in Denmark to the final individual time trial in Milan, highlighted with profiles and maps the days the race organisers think will be key to chances of success – with the penultimate stage, finishing on the Passo del Stelvio, seen as the jewel in the crown.

The video starts with a tribute to Wouter Weylandt, who died in a crash in last year’s Giro, before turning to next year’s race. Interspersing details of the race with interviews with the three biggest Italian contenders – last year’s second-placed rider, Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD),Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), who finished third last year, and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) who won the Giro in 2006 and 2010 – the video also includes Pat McQuaid explaining why the Giro is so important to the UCI.

After taking us through the race, the video finishes with a brief history of the role the Stelvio has played in previous Giro editions, and reminds us that Stage 20, which was designed in response to an online poll of fans, takes the riders over four climbs, including the Mortirolo, before they reach the mountain-top finish at the top of the legendary pass.