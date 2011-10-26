Video: Cipollini sees opportunities for sprinters in the 2012 Giro d’Italia

Image 1 of 2 Sprint greats Alessandro Petacchi and Mario Cipollini pose together at the finish of stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Mario Cipollini visited the Tour de France on Wednesday (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

At the launch of the 2012 Giro d’Italia, Cyclingnews asked former sprinter Mario Cipollini for his views of the route, and his thoughts on whether Mark Cavendish will be racing in Italy next year.

In this video interview Cipollini, who won 42 stages of the Giro d’Italia over the course of his career, thinks the race will be confusing, and that there will be no clear leader until the third week. He sees possibilities for riders to take opportunities every day for the first two weeks, and that the fast parcours will suit sprinters – and may offer young Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli rider Andrea Guardini with the chance to beat Mark Cavendish.

Cipollini thinks that Cavendish will ride the Giro, because of the opportunities the course will provide to train for the Tour de France – and thinks it’s possible for sprinters to compete in the Giro, the Tour de France and the Olympic Games Road Race next year.