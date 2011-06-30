Video: Geraint Thomas ready to support Wiggins at Tour de France

Image 1 of 2 Ben Swift, Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas. (Image credit: Jeff Moore) Image 2 of 2 Podium left to right: Peter Kennaugh, Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Robert Lampard)

Team Sky is riding a wave of high morale following a successful lead-up to the Tour de France. Bradley Wiggins won the Critérium du Dauphiné followed by a Team Sky sweep of the podium at the British road championships two weeks later, featuring Wiggins' solo to victory.

A key component to Sky's Tour de France team is Geraint Thomas, who's making his third start in the French Grand Tour and recently finished as silver medalist behind Wiggins at the British road nationals.

The 25-year-old Welshman, one of the revelations of the 2010 Tour de France, is coolly confident in advance of this year's Tour and is looking forward to assisting Wiggins for his general classification ambitions, particularly in stage two's team time trial.

"It's pretty much the Dauphine team plus Swifty (Ben Swift), and if it goes the same as the Dauphine that would be alright, wouldn't it?" said Thomas. "It's all about working for Brad. After the team time trial I'm not really thinking about myself."

Thomas talks about his first two Tours and the atmosphere unlike any other in cycling. "At the end of the day it's the sport in all it's glory," said Thomas.