Sky announces Tour de France team
Wiggins, Swift and Thomas selected
After his winning performance at the Dauphine Bradley Wiggins will lead Team Sky at this year's Tour de France. The 2009 fourth place finisher will be backed up by fellow Brits Geraint Thomas and Ben Swift, who will be making his Tour debut.
Edvald Boasson Hagen will make his second Tour de France appearance after last year’s debut where he secured two podium finishes. Joining him will be Colombia’s Rigoberto Urán, both having proved key strengths in the mountains at the Critérium du Dauphiné.
“This is a strong and balanced team with a real depth of talent to cater for all the challenges, from the team time trial to its high mountain finishes. The squad have raced and trained together consistently well and are full of confidence after excellent results at Bayern Rundfhart and the Critérium du Dauphiné,” said Dave Brailsford.
Wiggins is looking forward to his second Tour de France in Sky colours and will be hoping to improve significantly on his 24th place finish of twelve months ago.
“The team is in great shape, full of confidence and riding well,” Wiggins said. “We all want to put on a good show for our fans as their support for the team throughout this season has been incredible. It’s going to be a great three weeks of racing.”
The line up also includes Juan Antonio Flecha, Xabier Zandio, Christian Knees and Simon Gerrans.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy