Video: Brailsford talks about Team Sky's Tour de France hopes

David Brailsford was on hand at the Tour team launch at Kew Gardens. (Image credit: Jeff Moore)

Team Sky's Dave Brailsford believes that his team has learned from their mistakes of their debut at the Tour de France in 2010.

In this video interview he talks about how the creation of a core team of riders for the Tour de France and the idea of getting them to ride and bond together has made a huge difference to team spirit.

Brailsford refused to predict what final result Bradley Wiggins can achieve in this year’s Tour de France but believes he will be at his very best. Ben Swift was perhaps a surprise selection for Team Sky’s Tour de France squad but Brailsford is convinced the young sprinter rider can take on fellow Briton Mark Cavendish.

He also talks about Team’s Sky’s new green clothing and bikes as they help promote a campaign to save the rainforest.