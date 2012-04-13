Video: Geraint Thomas on switching road and track

Image 1 of 2 Great Britain's Geraint Thomas during qualifying (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 British national champion Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

With the 2012 Olympic Games just months away, excitement and tensions are starting to surface. Earlier this month the world was treated to a taste of things to come when Australia hosted the World Track Championships. One of the hotly contested battles was between Great Britain and the home nation for bragging rights -and the rainbow jerseys – in the team pursuit.

Great Britain came out on top, setting a world record in the process, and in this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, part of the team’s success – Geraint Thomas – talks about the win and what it means ahead of the summer Games.

Thomas has made the Olympics his biggest aim for the year, which has mean his road career has taken a back seat this season. Thomas talks about the Worlds, the Olympics and the difficulty in switching from the road to the track.

