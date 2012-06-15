Video: Geraint Thomas confirms he'll quit the track after London 2012

Sky's Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cyclingnews caught up with Team GB's Geraint Thomas at the Manchester Velodrome earlier this week, where he was part of the press conference staged to reveal the Great Britain cycling squad for the London 2012 Olympics.

Thomas will be part of the British team that will defend its team pursuit title and revealed that he has no qualms about missing this year's Tour de France in order to focus on that goal. He discussed his preparations and also revealed that after the Games he will not be appearing competitively on the track for at least two years, possibly indefinitely, as he switches his attentions to his blossoming career on the road with Team Sky.

