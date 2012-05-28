Video: Geraint Thomas reflects on Giro performance

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cyclingnews caught up with British rider Geraint Thomas shortly after he finished his time trial in the final stage of the 2012 Giro d'Italia on Sunday afternoon, and the Team Sky rider reflected on his performance overall and his progress throughout the season.

Thomas has been splitting his time between road and track this year as he prepares for the London 2012 Olympics and has had an extremely busy couple of months. He reveals that he is looking forward to going home and having two weeks off before the final six-week puish towards the Games.

Thomas was in first place at the time of the interview. In the end his time was bettered by BMC's Marco Pinotti but the Briton finished second on the stage. He also praised the work of his teammates in leading out red jersey runner-up Mark Cavendish and their efforts in helping Sergio Henao and Rigoberto Uran into the top ten in the overall GC. Canada's Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) was the overall winner of the race.