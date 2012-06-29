Video: Farrar anticipates Tour de France sprint stages

Image 1 of 3 Christian Vande Velde and Tyler Farrar at the start of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Tyler Farrar and Kilian Patour untangle a bike while Guillaume Blot remains on the ground (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tyler Farrar is looking forward to the start of the Tour de France on Saturday. He and his Garmin-Sharp team will work for their GC hope Ryder Hesjedal, who won the Giro d'Italia, but Farrar will also get some chances to sprint for stage wins.

"It's been a quieter last couple of months for me after crashing out of the Giro. I did some altitude training and [the Tour de] Suisse, so I think I'm ready," said Farrar. "I see four sprint stages in the first week and two in the second and two in the third."

"My number one objective is taking care of Ryder. Robbie [Hunter] and I will bop around in sprints. We know each other well and can do some good things."