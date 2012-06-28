Garmin-Sharp release picture of new kit

Garmin-Sharp's new kit, which will debut at the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: garmin)

On Monday Garmin announced a new co-sponsor for the team ahead of the Tour de France, with technological giants Sharp agreeing a deal with the American team.

As revealed on Monday, going forward the team will be officially known as Garmin-Sharp, with Barracuda Networks retaining a co-sponsorhip interest.

Earlier today the team released the first pictures of the new kit, which will be worn at the Tour de France by the likes of Tyler Farrar, Dave Zabriskie and 2012 Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal. It was created by the team's technical clothing partner, Castelli.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sharp to the team's family," said Castelli brand manager Steve Smith.

"In addition to the new colors, the riders will be wearing the updated light weight hot weather shorts and jerseys that the Giro d'Italia crew tested and improved. We're counting on similar success with the clothing in the heat of France in July."