Garmin-Barracuda favors experience in Tour de France selections

Image 1 of 6 2011 Giro della Toscana champion Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 6 Giro winner Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 6 Christian Vande Velde and Tyler Farrar at the start of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 David Millar was Garmin-Barracuda's top finisher in the Dauphine prologue (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) talks about the big win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 6 Defending champion Johan Vansummeren at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Garmin-Barracuda named its nine men for the Tour de France today, with Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal tipped as the team's general classification contender and Tom Danielson and Christian Vande Velde as climbing support.

Choosing a squad with an average age of 32 and not a single rider qualified for the best young rider classification, the team has favored experience over youthful talent in this year's line-up.

Dan Martin is the only first time Tour participant in the team, which also features time trial specialists David Millar and Dave Zabriskie, sprinter Tyler Farrar and lead-out man Robbie Hunter along with 2010 Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Vansummeren.





"The climbers will have the support of TT specialists David Millar and David Zabriskie along with Johan Vansummeren, who will also be able to help out sprinters Farrar and Hunter in the quest for stage wins."

Notably absent from the Tour roster is Australian Heinrich Haussler, who has struggled this year and was fighting to earn results toward the Tour and the Olympic Games. He had to drop out of the Tour de Suisse due to severe saddle sores.

Also missing are the team's young American Andrew Talansky, who came second in the Tour de Romandie, and Alex Rasmussen, whose CAS decision on his whereabouts violations is due on July 6, during the first week of the Tour.

Garmin-Barracuda for the 2012 Tour de France:

Tom Danielson

Tyler Farrar

Ryder Hesjedal

Robbie Hunter

Dan Martin

David Millar

Christian Vande Velde

Johan Vansummeren

David Zabriskie