Video: Degenkolb has run of bad luck at Dauphiné

Image 1 of 2 After winning a pair of stages at the Four Days of Dunkirk, John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) continued his hot streak with victory in stage 1 at the Tour de Picardie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 All smiles: John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins the Tour de Picardie (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Like many at the Critérium du Dauphiné, John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) is looking for strong results in the build-up to the Tour de France to confirm form and get a boost of confidence.

The 23-year-old German, however, has twice been denied the chance to add to his season's tally of four victories due to inopportune flats, most recently in Wednesday's stage 3 won by Edvald Boasson Hagen when he flatted inside the final three kilometres.

Degenkolb is confident in his form, though, and is looking forward to his upcoming Tour de France debut where his Argos-Shimano team will be a wild-card entrant. In this exclusive video with Cyclingnews, Degenkolb talks about his abilities as a sprinter, his pairing with fellow German and fast man Marcel Kittel for the Tour, plus the opportunity for his team to prove itself at the world's premier stage race.