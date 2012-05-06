Degenkolb dominates sprints at Four Days of Dunkirk

Image 1 of 4 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) takes out the sprint on stage 1 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 4 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) celebrates his stage win in Dunkirk (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 4 John Degenkolb (1T4i) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

John Degenkolb brought in his first and second wins for his new team Argos-Shimano in quick succession and in an impressive fashion, winning the first two stages of the Four Days of Dunkirk. The German will continue to wear the leader's pink jersey going into Sunday's third stage.

“What could be more beautiful than winning in the leader's jersey and rewarding the whole team for its hard work?” he wrote on his personal website on Saturday.

“The win today felt really good – even more so than yesterday's. A huge load has fallen off my shoulders. Not just because I could confirm my performance, but also because of my teammates, who rode at the front the whole stage in eight degrees (Celsius) and rain.

“It was really fun.”

The day before, he won the mass sprint of the opening stage for his first season win, which he called “important for the morale. My Spring wasn't bad. I had top ten placings at big races. But there were no wins, and in the end, you are measured by your wins.”