Video: David Millar on his Giro first week

Image 1 of 2 Stage 12 winner David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 An exhausted David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) recovers after his winning effort. (Image credit: AFP)

David Millar’s first week at the Giro d’Italia has seen the Garmin-Sharp rider take a number of hard knocks. The former maglia rosa arrived at the race in buoyant and understandably delighted spirits after the birth of his second son days before the start in Naples but on the first stage Millar crashed.

The second stage, a 17.4 kilometre time trial, should have been a walk in the park for the Scot but with his injures he suffered through the stage and was the first Garmin rider to be dropped.

However in this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, Millar describes how the form of Ryder Hesjedal has lifted his and the spirits of his teammates. Millar also talks about current reading choice, having recently set up a riders’ book club.

