Video: Damiani assesses Evans’ Giro d’Italia chances

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)

In building his season around the Giro d’Italia, Cadel Evans (BMC) is looking to settle an account opened in 2002. Twelve years ago, in his very first grand tour appearance, the Australian rode into the pink jersey at Corvara only to lose 17 minutes on the road to Folgaria the following day.





