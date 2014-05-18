Video: Chris Jones enjoys Tour of California most courageous jersey

Image 1 of 3 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) before the start of stage 1. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 3 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) spent another day in the break and got the Most Courageous Rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 3 of 3 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) leading the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

UnitedHealthcare's Chris Jones was in the jersey of most courageous rider before the start of stage 7 after spending two days in the breakaway at the Tour of California.

The American revealed that wearing that jersey, sponsored by Breakaway from Cancer, was made even more special because he could honour his aunt, who is battling breast cancer.

Look for UnitedHealthcare to go on the attack on today's final stage in Thousand Oaks.

