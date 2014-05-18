Video: Chris Jones enjoys Tour of California most courageous jersey
UnitedHealthcare man rides for relative with cancer
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
UnitedHealthcare's Chris Jones was in the jersey of most courageous rider before the start of stage 7 after spending two days in the breakaway at the Tour of California.
The American revealed that wearing that jersey, sponsored by Breakaway from Cancer, was made even more special because he could honour his aunt, who is battling breast cancer.
Look for UnitedHealthcare to go on the attack on today's final stage in Thousand Oaks.
Subscribe to the Cyclingnews Youtube channel today!
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy