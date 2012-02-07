Video: Cancellara reacts to Contador's doping ban

Fabian Cancellara sets the pace for RadioShack-Nissan. (Image credit: ASO)

News of CAS's decision on Monday to issue Alberto Contador a two-year ban for his 2010 positive test for clenbuterol at the Tour de France quickly spread throughout the world of professional cycling.

While Contador had been competing in Spain's Challenge Mallorca, many of the stars of the ProTour are currently in the Middle East taking part in the Tour of Qatar, including Swiss powerhouse Fabian Cancellara.

The 30-year-old RadioShack-Nissan rider was asked about the Contador verdict soon after he and his teammates completed the Tour of Qatar's second stage, a 11.3km team time trial.

"We're now starting 2012, and what happened was in 2010," said Cancellara. "Waiting so long, I think that's not fair. It's not fair for him, it's not fair for the sport all over the world."

Cancellara was asked to comment about the CAS decision itself and whether he was surprised by the two-year ban.