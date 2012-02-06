UCI confirms CAS decision to ban Contador

The UCI has acknowledged the decision to ban Alberto Contador for two years, noting that although the Court of Arbitration for Sport supported its position, the UCI "has not derived a sense of satisfaction" from the ruling.

The CAS on Monday issued its decision giving the Spaniard a two-year ban for his positive test for Clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France, and taking away his 2010 Tour and 2011 Giro d'Italia victories.

The UCI had appealed the Spanish cycling federation's decision to acquit Contador, and the CAS has now upheld the UCI's view.

"However, the UCI has not derived a sense of satisfaction from the CAS ruling, but rather welcomes the news as the end of a long-running affair that has been extremely painful for cycling," the organization said in a press release issued Monday midday.

Without wanting to enter into the details of the ruling, UCI President Pat McQuaid said: "This is a sad day for our sport. Some may think of it as a victory, but that is not at all the case. There are no winners when it comes to the issue of doping: every case, irrespective of its characteristics, is always a case too many."

UCI spokesman Enrico Carpani refused to comment further to Cyclingnews.