Video: Stetina in search of his climbing legs at Giro d'Italia
Garmin-Sharp American a home-brew beer aficionado
The 2013 Giro d'Italia has been a taxing affair for Garmin-Sharp's Peter Stetina, but the 25-year-old American has maintained his morale and hopes for a good result in the mountainous finale to come.
"I'm hoping to be able to re-find my climbing legs and take a chance and get something on a stage here," said Stetina.
The third Giro d'Italia of Stetina's career has been rough - replete with allergies, sickness and multiple crashes - but click on the following video to find out more, including his passion for brewing his own beer.
