Video: Helen Wyman at the Hoogerheide Cross World Cup

Helen Wyman and Ian Field train in France prior to the penultimate World Cup. (Image credit: Stefan Wyman)

Helen Wyman is Britain’s most successful cyclo-cross rider, and in 2010 won the prestigious GVA Trofee Koppenbergcross race.

In this video, shot at the final round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup at Hoogerheide on January 23, 2011, the British National Champion describes her hopes for the race on the muddy course.

The video shows highlights of the race, and afterward, despite feeling the effects of illness, she finished eighth, and she reflects on her performance and looks ahead to her hopes for a top 10 finish in the 2011 Cyclo-cross World Championships. She describes her winter, including just missing out on that goal, in an exclusive blog for Cyclingnews.