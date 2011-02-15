Video: Renshaw on winning Tour of Qatar
Aussie hopes maiden race win is a catalyst for world championship success
Mark Renshaw is hopeful that the maiden race win of his career in this week's Tour of Qatar is just the start of a highly successful 2011 season.
In this interview following his victory over compatriot Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) and Italian Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek), Renshaw explains how his team's focus was forced to shift from Mark Cavendish following the Manxman's second crash in as many events. The Australian told Cyclingnews he was "very happy" to take the stage win in Al Kharaitiyat which cemented his overall lead.
The Tour of Qatar is just the start of another busy season for the 28-year-old. By May, Renshaw will again be guiding Cavendish through the Giro d'Italia before it's onto the Tour de Suisse and Tour de France, although he admits he is hopeful of being able to collect a few results for himself along the way.
Renshaw's biggest solo focus will be on leading the Australian outfit for the world championships in Denmark in late September however, he knows that some of his toughest competition will come from his own HTC Highroad teammate Matthew Goss.
