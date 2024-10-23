Victims of their own success? Belgian Cycling scraps bonuses for Worlds medals after 11 in five years

Five world titles between Evenepoel and Kopecky makes bonuses 'not sustainable'

Lotte Kopecky racing in the rainbow jersey as world champion
Lotte Kopecky racing in the rainbow jersey as world champion (Image credit: Getty:Luc Claessen / Stringer)

Belgian Cycling has decided to eliminate bonuses for cyclists who win medals at major events such as the UCI Road World Championships, saying the outstanding performances in the past five years have made the practice 'unsustainable'.

The country won five road world titles in the past three years, with Lotte Kopecky winning back-to-back road race titles and Remco Evenepoel doing the same in the individual time trial after winning the road race in 2022.

