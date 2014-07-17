Vande Velde praises Talansky for fighting on at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 2 Andrew Talansky holds off the broom wagon to finish stage 11 inside the time cut (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) rolls across the line after his final pro race in the United States (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Christian Vande Velde has told Cyclingnews that he can empathize with his fellow American and former Garmin-Sharp teammate Andrew Talansky after he fought the pain caused by his crashes to somehow finish stage 11 to Oyannax.





He served a six-month ban for doping after confessing and collaborating with the USADA investigation into Lance Armstrong and the US Postal Service team but returned to ride the 2013 Tour de France in his final season.

He failed to reach Paris one last time after crashing for a second time on stage seven after riding with a severe back pain and a blood clot following a crash on stage five.



