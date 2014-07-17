Trending

Vande Velde praises Talansky for fighting on at the Tour de France

"Suffering in a race and fighting on is a very humbling experience"

Image 1 of 2

Andrew Talansky holds off the broom wagon to finish stage 11 inside the time cut

Andrew Talansky holds off the broom wagon to finish stage 11 inside the time cut
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 2

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) rolls across the line after his final pro race in the United States

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) rolls across the line after his final pro race in the United States
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Christian Vande Velde has told Cyclingnews that he can empathize with his fellow American and former Garmin-Sharp teammate Andrew Talansky after he fought the pain caused by his crashes to somehow finish stage 11 to Oyannax.

Related Articles

Talansky angry with Gerrans after late crash at the Tour de France

Gerrans denies causing Talansky crash

Talansky suffers second crash in two days at Tour de France

Tour de France: Talansky happy to make it through unscathed

Talansky's travails continue at Tour de France

He served a six-month ban for doping after confessing and collaborating with the USADA investigation into Lance Armstrong and the US Postal Service team but returned to ride the 2013 Tour de France in his final season.

He failed to reach Paris one last time after crashing for a second time on stage seven after riding with a severe back pain and a blood clot following a crash on stage five.