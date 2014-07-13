Tour de France: Talansky happy to make it through unscathed
American still hurting from crash injuries
Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) was happy to make it through stage nine of the Tour de France with all his skin remaining. The American is still suffering the effects of two heavy crashes in the last two days, but finished safely within the main peloton.
"It was definitely not fun," Talansky told the press after doing his daily warm down. "Crashing pretty hard at high speed two days in a row, the team got me through today but it was a really difficult day for me. Of all the days, I could just feel the effects of hitting the ground twice and it was really a struggle to get through and I was really happy to just get to the finish."
