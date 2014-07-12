Talansky suffers second crash in two days at Tour de France
American loses more than two minutes to rivals
Andrew Talansky's (Garmin-Sharp) general classification hopes were dealt another blow as he crashed on stage 8 of the Tour de France. Talansky came down on a corner of the final descent and ended up losing more than two minutes to his general classification rivals. He now lies in 16th place, more than four minutes back on the yellow jersey.
