Talansky suffers second crash in two days at Tour de France

American loses more than two minutes to rivals

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) rolls into the finish line after crashing in the sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp) can hardly believe he's won the race

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)

Andrew Talansky's (Garmin-Sharp) general classification hopes were dealt another blow as he crashed on stage 8 of the Tour de France. Talansky came down on a corner of the final descent and ended up losing more than two minutes to his general classification rivals. He now lies in 16th place, more than four minutes back on the yellow jersey.

