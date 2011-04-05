Van Emden fails to recover from De Panne injuries

Image 1 of 2 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 2 Jos van Emden (Rabobank) on the attack (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Rabobank's Jos van Emden will be missing from both the Scheldeprijs on Wednesday and Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was on the team's long list for the events however, is still struggling to recover from hip and hand injuries sustained when he crashed out of the opening stage of the Three Days of De Panne last week.

2010 Dutch under 23 road champion Tom-Jelte Slagter will be van Emden's replacement for the Scheldeprijs with the men in orange fielding a fast team for event historically dominated by sprinters. Rabobank's last win at the Scheldeprijs came via Thorwald Veneberg in 2005.

The full Rabobank team for the Scheldeprijs: Theo Bos, Graeme Brown, Tom-Jelte Slagter, Rick Flens, Tom Leezer, Michael Matthews, Coen Vermeltfoort and Dennis van Winden.



