Van der Haar will target World Cups, Superprestige and cycle-cross Worlds this season
Giant-Alpecin release Dutchman's 2015-16 schedule
Giant-Alpecin’s Lars van der Haar will begin his European cyclo-cross campaign this weekend at the Superprestige in Gieten, the Netherlands.
The 24-year-old Dutchman began his cyclo-cross season earlier this month at CrossVegas, the first race of the World Cup series and the first-ever World Cup in the US. He ended his road season the previous week at the Tour of Alberta.
“I hope to take another step forward in my development as a CX rider this season,” said van der Haar, who finished just off the podium in Las Vegas behind Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace), Sven Nys and Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games).
Van der Haar said he will once again target the World Cups and Superprestige races.
“On top of that I will be aiming to reach top form at the World Championships in Zolder, Belgium, and to go for a good result there.”
Van der Haar was the U23 World Champion in 2011 and 2012 and finished third in the elite men’s race last season
Coach Dirk Reuling said Worlds will be Van der Haar’s main focus this year.
“The course suits him very well, as it will be same as the Zolder World Cup race, where he has won a couple of times already,” Reuling said. “For his season in general we will aim for podium finishes in both the World Cup and the Superprestige classifications.
“There are a lot of races, and we have decided to focus on those two classifications. The World Cup is obviously the most important, and the Superprestige races suit him well.”
Van der Haar proved last year he can ride with the best cyclo-crossers in the world, Reuling said, and they hope to continue his progression this year.
“This season we hope to confirm that Lars consistently belongs among the world’s top racers and take whatever opportunities come in races that suit him, such as the World Cup race in Valkenburg, for example.”
Lars van der Haar’s 2015-16 cyclo0cross program:
October 4, 2015 – Gieten, the Netherlands
October 11, 2015 – Ronsse, Belgium
October 18, 2015 – Valkenburg, the Netherlands
October 20, 2015 – Woerden, the Netherlands
October 25, 2015 – Zonhoven, Belgium
October 31, 2015 – Boom, Belgium
November 1, 2015 – Oudenaarde, Belgium
November, 7, 2015 – European Championships: Huijbergen, the Netherlands
November 8, 2015 – Ruddervoorde, the Netherlands
November 15, 2015 – Asper Gavere, Belgium
November 22, 2015 – Koksijde, Belgium
November 29, 2015 – Hame Zogge, Belgium
December 12, 2015 – Mol, Belgium
December 13, 2015 – Spa Francorschamps, Belgium
December 19, 2015 – Antwerpen, Belgium
December 20, 2015 – Namur, Belgium
December 26, 2015 – Heusden Zolder, Belgium
December 27, 2015 – Diegem, Belgium
January 1, 2016 – Baal, Belgium
January 10, 2016 – National Championships: Hellendoorn, the Netherlands
January 17, 2016 – Bourges, France
January 23, 2016 – Rucphen, the Netherlands
January 24, 2016 – Hoogerheide, the Netherlands
January 31, 2016 – World Championships: Zolder, Belgium
February 3, 2016 – Maldegem, Belgium
February 6, 2016 – St Niklaas, Belgium
February 7, 2016 – Hoogstraten, Belgium
February 13, 2016 – Middelkerke, Belgium
February 14, 2016 – Heerlen, the Netherlands
February 21, 2016 – Oostmalle, Belgium
February 24, 2016 – Waregem, Belgium
