Van der Haar will target World Cups, Superprestige and cycle-cross Worlds this season

Image 1 of 5 Lars Van Der Haar finished fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Lars Van Der Haar sits on Jeremy Powers' wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin) raced in the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) had to settle for bronze. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) was third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Giant-Alpecin’s Lars van der Haar will begin his European cyclo-cross campaign this weekend at the Superprestige in Gieten, the Netherlands.

The 24-year-old Dutchman began his cyclo-cross season earlier this month at CrossVegas, the first race of the World Cup series and the first-ever World Cup in the US. He ended his road season the previous week at the Tour of Alberta.

“I hope to take another step forward in my development as a CX rider this season,” said van der Haar, who finished just off the podium in Las Vegas behind Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace), Sven Nys and Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games).

Van der Haar said he will once again target the World Cups and Superprestige races.

“On top of that I will be aiming to reach top form at the World Championships in Zolder, Belgium, and to go for a good result there.”

Van der Haar was the U23 World Champion in 2011 and 2012 and finished third in the elite men’s race last season

Coach Dirk Reuling said Worlds will be Van der Haar’s main focus this year.

“The course suits him very well, as it will be same as the Zolder World Cup race, where he has won a couple of times already,” Reuling said. “For his season in general we will aim for podium finishes in both the World Cup and the Superprestige classifications.

“There are a lot of races, and we have decided to focus on those two classifications. The World Cup is obviously the most important, and the Superprestige races suit him well.”

Van der Haar proved last year he can ride with the best cyclo-crossers in the world, Reuling said, and they hope to continue his progression this year.

“This season we hope to confirm that Lars consistently belongs among the world’s top racers and take whatever opportunities come in races that suit him, such as the World Cup race in Valkenburg, for example.”

Lars van der Haar’s 2015-16 cyclo0cross program:

October 4, 2015 – Gieten, the Netherlands

October 11, 2015 – Ronsse, Belgium

October 18, 2015 – Valkenburg, the Netherlands

October 20, 2015 – Woerden, the Netherlands

October 25, 2015 – Zonhoven, Belgium

October 31, 2015 – Boom, Belgium

November 1, 2015 – Oudenaarde, Belgium

November, 7, 2015 – European Championships: Huijbergen, the Netherlands

November 8, 2015 – Ruddervoorde, the Netherlands

November 15, 2015 – Asper Gavere, Belgium

November 22, 2015 – Koksijde, Belgium

November 29, 2015 – Hame Zogge, Belgium

December 12, 2015 – Mol, Belgium

December 13, 2015 – Spa Francorschamps, Belgium

December 19, 2015 – Antwerpen, Belgium

December 20, 2015 – Namur, Belgium

December 26, 2015 – Heusden Zolder, Belgium

December 27, 2015 – Diegem, Belgium

January 1, 2016 – Baal, Belgium

January 10, 2016 – National Championships: Hellendoorn, the Netherlands

January 17, 2016 – Bourges, France

January 23, 2016 – Rucphen, the Netherlands

January 24, 2016 – Hoogerheide, the Netherlands

January 31, 2016 – World Championships: Zolder, Belgium

February 3, 2016 – Maldegem, Belgium

February 6, 2016 – St Niklaas, Belgium

February 7, 2016 – Hoogstraten, Belgium

February 13, 2016 – Middelkerke, Belgium

February 14, 2016 – Heerlen, the Netherlands

February 21, 2016 – Oostmalle, Belgium

February 24, 2016 – Waregem, Belgium