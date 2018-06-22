Van der Breggen extends with Boels Dolmans until 2020

Image 1 of 4 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins a second consecutive Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Anna van der Breggen of The Netherlands and Boels - Dolmans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins a fourth consecutive Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Anna van der Breggen leads the Women's WorldTour after Fleche Wallonne victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anna van der Breggen has extended her contract with the Boels Dolmans for a further two years, bringing her current deal up to 2020.

"I’m happy to have re-signed with Boels-Dolmans,” Van der Breggen said in a team press release. “The team, its staff and dedicated sponsors are a tremendous support in letting us achieve the absolute maximum result. I feel at home with Boels-Dolmans and cannot wait to pursue further success with this team in the years to come."

Van der Breggen joined the team in 2017, after three seasons with the Rabo Liv squad. She immediately delivered by winning the Tour of California, the Giro Rosa, and a historic triple at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Flèche Wallonne and the Amstel Gold Race. Her run of form earned her the 2017 WorldTour title, Boels Dolmans' second consecutive win in the series. This season, the 28-year-old has been dominant and has won four WorldTour races. While her teammate Chantal Blaak took the win at Amstel Gold, Van der Breggen was once again victorious in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Flèche Wallonne, she also claimed her first titles at the Tour of Flanders and Strade Bianche.

She currently leads the WorldTour standings ahead of Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), but has decided to take a different path through the middle part of her season and is set to skip her title defence at the Giro Rosa. In stead, she is now turning her attention to the the mountain bike World Cup in Val di Sole in July.

"I'm doing something totally new," Van der Breggen told Cyclingnews. "I wanted to do some mountain biking. In the beginning, I didn't do that well, and I didn't initially have a plan, but now I have decided to compete in the World Cup in Val di Sole.

Prior to her appearance at the Val di Sole World Cup, Van der Breggen will ride the Dutch national time trial and road race championships next week.