Van den Broeck says no to Worlds

Jurgen Van den Broeck will not take part in the World Championships in Melbourne. He decided not to be part of the Belgian team, saying he has lost the good form that secured him fifth overall at the Tour de France.

“I fully realised that the good form form the Tour has gone,” he said, according to Sporza.be. “I wouldn't be able to play a significant role in helping Philippe Gilbert. It would be better if someone else went to Australia.”

The Omega Pharma-Lotto rider is currently riding the Eneco Tour but is not an overall contender. When the race ends on Tuesday, he go to Tenerife for a week “to recharge my batteries.” He will then use the Italian one-day races to prepared for the Tour of Lombardy, “where I want to do well. Because of the jet lag, the combination of World Championships and the Italian autumn races is just not possible."

Philippe Gilbert is expected to lead the Belgian team at the world championships after missing the Tour de France so he could peak in September. Stijn Devolder, the current time trial and road race Belgian champion, will target both events in Australia.