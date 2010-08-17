Updated: UCI announces qualified countries for road worlds

The scene at the start of the 2009 Elite men's World Championship road race. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) announced today the list of qualified countries and their respective quota of riders in the Elite Men, Elite Women and Under 23 Men categories for the road races at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships in Melbourne, Australia, September 29-October 3.

Elite men road race

9 starters (from 14 qualifiers): Spain, Italy, Belgium, Australia, United States Of America, Russian Federation, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands

7 starters (from 9 qualifiers): France, Slovenia

6 starters (from 14 qualifiers): Kazakhstan

6 starters (from 9 qualifiers): Morocco, Colombia, Venezuela, Islamic Republic of Iran, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine, Denmark

4 starters (from 5 qualifiers): Luxembourg

3 starters (from 5 qualifiers): South Africa, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Japan, Korea, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Estonia, Ireland, Norway, Great Britain, Austria, Serbia, New Zealand, Slovakia

2 starters (from 3 qualifiers): Belarus, Sweden

1 starter (from 2 qualifiers): Uzbekistan, Cuba, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Latvia, Greece, Romania

Australia won't get to start 10 riders despite having the outgoing champion Cadel Evans. The UCI's rule of starting the outgoing Olympic or world champion in the elite men's championship only applies where a country hasn’t already qualified, which Australia has under the nation ranking system.

Elite women road race

7 starters (from 14 qualifiers): Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, United States Of America

6 starters (from 12 qualifiers): Sweden, Australia, Lithuania, Belgium, Russian Federation, New Zealand, Canada, France, Switzerland, Ukraine

5 starters (from 10 qualifiers): South Africa, People's Republic of China, Korea, Estonia, Denmark

The outgoing world champion may participate in addition to the rider's country allotment, so Italy can start 8 riders (allotment of seven plus Tatiana Guderzo, the outgoing champion).

The following Continental champions may be entered in addition to the number accorded to their respective federations: Noortje Tabak (Netherlands), Shelley Evans (United States of America), A You Jin (Korea), Lynette Burger (South Africa) and Bridie O'Donnell (Australia).

Under 23 men road race

5 starters (from 10 qualifiers): Eritrea, Venezuela, United States Of America, Colombia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazakhstan, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, France, Slovenia, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Lithuania, Russian Federation, Portugal, Latvia, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Australia

4 starters (from 8 qualifiers): South Africa, Costa Rica, Canada, Netherlands Antilles, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Spain, Republic of Moldova, Serbia, Norway, Austria

3 starters (from 6 qualifiers): Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Argentina, Belize, Uruguay, Mongolia, Korea, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Sweden, Switzerland, Estonia, New Zealand

The following Continental champions may be entered in addition to the number of starters accorded to their respective federations: Piotr Gawronski (Poland), Benjamin King (United States of America), Yousef Mirza Banihammad (United Arab Emirates), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa) and Michael Matthews (Australia)

Individual time trial

All national federations may enter 4 riders of whom 2 may start.

The following outgoing world champions may be entered in addition to the number of starters accorded to their respective federations: Elite men's champion Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) and U23 men's champion Jack Bobridge (Australia). Kristin Armstrong (United States of America), the outgoing women's time trial champion, has retired so the United States will start it's regular allotment of two riders.

The following outgoing Continental champions may be entered in addition to the number of starters accorded to their respective federations:

Elite men: Ivan Mauricio Casas (Colombia), Jay Robert Thomson (South Africa), Andrey Mizurov (Kazakhstan), Drew Ginn (Australia)

Elite women: Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands), Ana Paola Madrinan Villegas (Colombia), Eun Ju Son (Korea), Cashandra Slingerland (South Africa) and Alexis Rhodes (Australia)

Under 23 men: Alex Dowsett (Great Britain), Benjamin King (United States of America), King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa) and Michael Matthews (Australia)