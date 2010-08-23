Greipel to lead Germany at the world championships

Image 1 of 3 Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) took his team's 50th win of the year at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Bert Grabsch (Team Columbia - Highroad) on the podium for his stage four time trial victory. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 German Tony Martin (Columbia-HTC) in the best young rider's white jersey. (Image credit: sirott)

Andre Greipel will lead the German team in the Elite mens world championships road race in Melbourne next month. Germany also hopes for a medal in the men's time trial with former winner Bert Grabsch and Tony Martin.

Greipel, who is the most successful rider in the professional peloton so far this season with 17 victories, will lead a strong nine-man team in the road race. He will be joined by HTC-Columbia teammates Grabsch, Martin, and Marcel Sieberg, while Danilo Hondo of Lampre will be Germany's alternative sprinter. Also in the team are Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Christian Knees (Team Milram), Sebastian Lang (Silence-Lotto) and Fabian Wegmann (Team Milram).

Grabsch was world time trial champion in Varese in 2008, while Martin won bronze in 2009. “It isn't easy to beat Cancellara, but a medal here is an absolute must,” said BDR Vice President Udo Sprenger.

German squad for the World Championships:

Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team)

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) (road and time trial)

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia)

Danilo Hondo (Lampre)

Christian Knees (Team Milram)

Sebastian Lang (Silence-Lotto)

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) (road and time trial)

Marcel Sieberg (HTC-Columbia)

Fabian Wegmann (Team Milram).