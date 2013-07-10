Van den Broeck out for the season after surgery

Image 1 of 3 Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) a little worse for wear after his crash on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Jurgen Van den Broeck collects himself after the crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Can Jurgen Van Den Broeck make the 2013 Tour de France podium? (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The crash in the bunch sprint finish of the fifth stage of the Tour de France has knocked Jurgen Van den Broeck out for the remainder of the season. The Lotto Belisol rider underwent surgery on Wednesday morning.

The surgery confirmed the original diagnosis of “a partial crack of the posterior cruciate ligament, a partial crack of the medial ligament, an injury of the cartilage, a bone bruise and a bruise of the patella tendon.”

According to the team, “The injury is situated at the bone above which the patella glides, Doctor Claes has cleaned the bone, repaired it again and filled it up and removed a bone flake at the inside of the medial ligament.”

Van den Broeck will be on crutches for 10 days, and “ ought not to set any power on the joint for three weeks.” If all goes well, he may get back on his bike “very carefully” after that. However, “As expected he presumably won't get back in action this season.”