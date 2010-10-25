Van Den Broeck looking to extend contract with Omega Pharma-Lotto

Image 1 of 3 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 3 of 3 Belgian Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished second overall. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck is interested in extending his contract with Omega Pharma-Lotto for another two years. The Belgian, who finished fifth overall in the Tour de France, would like to stay until the end of the 2013 season, but with improved financial considerations.

According to the Belgian website Sportwereld, Van Den Broeck's manager Jef Van den Bosch is meeting this week with team officials to work out a deal. The website speculates that a contract extension for Jurgen Van Goolen might also be part of the package.

Van Den Broeck's bargaining position is said to be strengthened by speculation that Saxo Bank may also be interested in him. Team owner Bjarne Riis has said that he has a “Plan B” for his team if Alberto Contador is suspended on doping charges, and that plan is said to be the signing of Van Den Broeck.

The 27-year-old proved himself in the mountains of the 2010 Tour, finishing as high as fourth on the 12th stage to Mende. He had moved into fourth place overall on the eighth stage, when he finished in the first chase group only 10 seconds behind stage winner Andy Schleck.

Van Den Broeck didn't have any victories this season, but finished second in the Vuelta a Andalucia/ Ruta del Sol and fourth overall in the Criterium du Dauphine.