Van Avermaet to lead BMC at Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 6 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Jempy Drucker (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Greg Van Avermaet, Silvan Dillier and Marcus Burghardt in action during the reconnaissance of the course prior to Sunday's Tour of Flanders. Image 5 of 6 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing Team have named Greg Van Avermaet as its leader for Sunday's Paris-Roubaix after the Belgian finished third at the Tour of Flanders. Van Avermaet was fourth at the 2013 edition of Paris-Roubaix but finished 17th last year, rolling into the velodrome in the second group behind winner Niki Terpstra.

"They are predicting dry conditions, which should be good for me, so I am looking forward to it," Van Avermaet said. "I have recovered pretty well from Flanders and my shape is still there, so I hope to do a good result Sunday. For me, Roubaix is is one of the hardest races of the year. I always suffer a lot in the last kilometers towards the finish. It a special race where big engines and heavy guys can go from far away all the way to the finish."

Van Avermaet opened his 2015 account at Tirreno-Adriatico having posted several top-ten finishes in the early-season and will be hoping the strong BMC squad can deliver him to his first monument victory.

The BMC team backing Van Avermaet is largely "nearly the same team as we had at the Tour of Flanders, so it is a strong team," explained sport director Valerio Piva.

Included in the line-up for the last of the cobbled classics this season is Manuel Quinziato, who finished ninth at the 2009 edition, along with fellow Italian Daniel Oss who has been racing aggressively throughout the classics. Michael Schär, who returns after his crash at Gent-Wevelgem, and Marcus Burghardt provide a wealth of experience with both riders having ridden the 'Hell of the North ' eight and nine times previously.

Another Swiss and German duo, Stefan Küng and Rick Zabel, will both make their monuments debuts. New signing Jempy Drucker, who was twentieth n his debut last year, will complete the line up.

BMC for Paris-Rouabix: Marcus Burghardt (Ger), Jempy Drucker (Lux), Stefan Küng (Sui), Daniel Oss (Ita), Manuel Quinziato (Ita), Michael Schär (Sui), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Rick Zabel (Ger).

