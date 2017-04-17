Van Avermaet stays ahead in WorldTour rankings as Gilbert closes in
Kwiatkowski climbs standings after Amstel Gold Race as Sagan slips down
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) missed the race-winning break and finished 12th at Amstel Gold Race, but the Paris-Roubaix champion kept a firm grip on his lead in the WorldTour standings. Race winner Philippe Gilbert and second placed Michal Kwiatkowski made ground in the rankings, as Peter Sagan dropped down after choosing to skip the Dutch race.
Related Articles
Van Avermaet still holds a substantial lead of 788 points over his compatriot and fellow Monument winner, Gilbert. The Belgian champion moved himself up from third to second place in the individual standings after winning Amstel Gold Race, although, he could slip over the next week after the team confirmed that he would miss the remainder of the Ardennes Classics.
Kwiatkowski also scaled the rankings with his second place behind Gilbert. The Team Sky rider scored 400 points for his runner-up spot, and jumped from sixth to third in the standings. Peter Sagan was one of those who chose to rest after the cobbled Classics and skipped Amstel Gold Race. Sagan began the weekend as Van Avermaet’s closest challenger, but dropped to fourth place following the race. Below Sagan, there were a few slight changes, but ultimately, the top 10 remained the same.
In the team rankings, the top three remained the same with Quick-Step Floors keeping a commanding lead over their rivals. After a difficult cobbled Classics, Team Sky climbed into fourth place with the help of Kwiatkowski and Sergio Henao.
WorldTour rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2458
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1670
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1256
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1245
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1143
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1095
|7
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|882
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|812
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|785
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|685
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|6362
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|4684
|3
|Orica-Scott
|3742
|4
|Team Sky
|3396
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|3370
|6
|Movistar Team
|3182
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2572
|8
|Team Sunweb
|1859
|9
|Cannondale-Drapac
|1781
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1778
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1746
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|1641
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|1407
|14
|Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|1402
|15
|FDJ
|1355
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1301
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|1292
|18
|Dimension Data
|1110
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy