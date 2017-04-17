Van Avermaet stays ahead in WorldTour rankings as Gilbert closes in

Image 1 of 5 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) and Greg van Avermaet chase the leaders near the end of Amstel Gold (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 2017 Tour of Flanders winners, Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) and Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski and Phlippe Gilbert ride toward the finish of Amstel Gold (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski, Phlippe Gilbert and Michael Albasini on the 2017 Amstel Gold podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep - Floors) pushes the pace in the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) missed the race-winning break and finished 12th at Amstel Gold Race, but the Paris-Roubaix champion kept a firm grip on his lead in the WorldTour standings. Race winner Philippe Gilbert and second placed Michal Kwiatkowski made ground in the rankings, as Peter Sagan dropped down after choosing to skip the Dutch race.

Van Avermaet still holds a substantial lead of 788 points over his compatriot and fellow Monument winner, Gilbert. The Belgian champion moved himself up from third to second place in the individual standings after winning Amstel Gold Race, although, he could slip over the next week after the team confirmed that he would miss the remainder of the Ardennes Classics.

Kwiatkowski also scaled the rankings with his second place behind Gilbert. The Team Sky rider scored 400 points for his runner-up spot, and jumped from sixth to third in the standings. Peter Sagan was one of those who chose to rest after the cobbled Classics and skipped Amstel Gold Race. Sagan began the weekend as Van Avermaet’s closest challenger, but dropped to fourth place following the race. Below Sagan, there were a few slight changes, but ultimately, the top 10 remained the same.

In the team rankings, the top three remained the same with Quick-Step Floors keeping a commanding lead over their rivals. After a difficult cobbled Classics, Team Sky climbed into fourth place with the help of Kwiatkowski and Sergio Henao.

WorldTour rankings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2458 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1670 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1256 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1245 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1143 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1095 7 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 882 8 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 812 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 785 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 685