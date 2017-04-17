Trending

Van Avermaet stays ahead in WorldTour rankings as Gilbert closes in

Kwiatkowski climbs standings after Amstel Gold Race as Sagan slips down

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) and Greg van Avermaet chase the leaders near the end of Amstel Gold

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
2017 Tour of Flanders winners, Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) and Coryn Rivera (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski and Phlippe Gilbert ride toward the finish of Amstel Gold

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Michal Kwiatkowski, Phlippe Gilbert and Michael Albasini on the 2017 Amstel Gold podium.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep - Floors) pushes the pace in the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) missed the race-winning break and finished 12th at Amstel Gold Race, but the Paris-Roubaix champion kept a firm grip on his lead in the WorldTour standings. Race winner Philippe Gilbert and second placed Michal Kwiatkowski made ground in the rankings, as Peter Sagan dropped down after choosing to skip the Dutch race.

Van Avermaet still holds a substantial lead of 788 points over his compatriot and fellow Monument winner, Gilbert. The Belgian champion moved himself up from third to second place in the individual standings after winning Amstel Gold Race, although, he could slip over the next week after the team confirmed that he would miss the remainder of the Ardennes Classics.

Kwiatkowski also scaled the rankings with his second place behind Gilbert. The Team Sky rider scored 400 points for his runner-up spot, and jumped from sixth to third in the standings. Peter Sagan was one of those who chose to rest after the cobbled Classics and skipped Amstel Gold Race. Sagan began the weekend as Van Avermaet’s closest challenger, but dropped to fourth place following the race. Below Sagan, there were a few slight changes, but ultimately, the top 10 remained the same.

In the team rankings, the top three remained the same with Quick-Step Floors keeping a commanding lead over their rivals. After a difficult cobbled Classics, Team Sky climbed into fourth place with the help of Kwiatkowski and Sergio Henao.

WorldTour rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2458
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1670
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1256
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1245
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1143
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1095
7Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky882
8Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team812
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors785
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo685

Team rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors6362pts
2BMC Racing Team4684
3Orica-Scott3742
4Team Sky3396
5Trek-Segafredo3370
6Movistar Team3182
7Bora-Hansgrohe2572
8Team Sunweb1859
9Cannondale-Drapac1781
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo1778
11Katusha-Alpecin1746
12Lotto Soudal1641
13Bahrain-Merida1407
14Team UAE Abu Dhabi1402
15FDJ1355
16AG2R La Mondiale1301
17Astana Pro Team1292
18Dimension Data1110

 