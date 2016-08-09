Trending

Van Avermaet and Contador climb UCI World Ranking

Sagan still top but Olympic road race sees some big movers

Image 1 of 5

Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) let's the world know he's won gold

Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) let's the world know he's won gold
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Peter Sagan is once again a central figure in the transfer market this season

Peter Sagan is once again a central figure in the transfer market this season
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Silver medallist Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark)

Silver medallist Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

The men's Olympic Games podium: Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark), Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) and Rafal Majka (Poland)

The men's Olympic Games podium: Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark), Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) and Rafal Majka (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Julian Alaphilippe (France) wins the sprint for fourth place

Julian Alaphilippe (France) wins the sprint for fourth place

The Olympic Games road race has shaken up the men's UCI World Ranking, with Greg Van Avermaet making strides up the updated standings as his gold medal propels him from seventh to fourth.

Related Articles

Nibali surges up WorldTour rankings following Giro d'Italia victory

Sagan still top of WorldTour rankings after Tour de France

Van Avermaet: Olympic gold makes up for all the misses

The Belgian was already in a strong position after one of his finest seasons to date, with wins at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Tirreno-Adriatico followed in July by a stage win and stint in the maillot jaune at the Tour de France.

Alberto Contador made one step up, from eighth to seventh, thanks to his overall victory at the Vuelta a Burgos, but it was Rio that generated the most movement. Jakob Fuglsang's silver medal made him the biggest mover, leaping from 74th to 35th, while bronze medallist Rafal Majka is now just outside the top 20 having been 47th before the weekend. Julian Alaphilippe was fourth in Rio and moved up from 20th to 14th, while fifth-placed Joaquim Rodríguez climbed from 30th to 17th. 

The top three of Peter Sagan, Chris Froome, and Alejandro Valverde, however, stands firm, with the world champion unshakeable at the top despite not racing since the Tour de France. With fewer points on offer for the Olympic time trial than the road race, there's no chance that Froome, one of the major favourites for Wednesday, will able to overhaul Sagan. 

France remain top of the nation standings, but Spain and Belgium have closed the gap, while Great Britain leapfrog Italy into fourth.  

UCI World Ranking as of 07/08/2016

#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team3233
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2639
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2549
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2408
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2250.25
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2037
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1870
8Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1863
9Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1650
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1564
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1549
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1518.75
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1506
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1450
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie1385
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step1375
17Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1290
18Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha1289
19Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1285
20Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1263
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1241
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida1225
23Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1224
24Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles1146
25André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1122
26Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step1110
27Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1086
28Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1082
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1057
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1048