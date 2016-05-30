Nibali surges up WorldTour rankings following Giro d'Italia victory
Tinkoff remain top team, Spain tops nation rankings
Vincenzo Nibali's second Giro d'Italia victory, and fourth career Grand Tour win, has elevated the Astana rider from 46th place to fourth in the WorldTour standings with 231 points. Peter Sagan continues to lead the individual rankings on 329 points, with his Tinkoff team also retaining top stop on 819 points, ahead of Movistar in second on 730 points, while Spain is the new top nation.
Nibali's haul of 185 points from the Giro sees the Italian enter the top-ten standings for the first time and moves Astana up the team standings from 17th to tenth. Second place overall at the Giro for Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) earned the Colombian 150 points, his first of the season, and places him 15th in the rankings. 159 riders in total have now earned WorldTour points.
Steven Kruijswijk was also a beneficiary of a good Giro with the Dutchman collecting 100 points and entering the rankings in 23rd place. Alejandro Valverde added to his early season haul of WorldTour points with third at the Giro and moves from 27th to seventh on 205 points. Nairo Quintana (285 points) and Alberto Contador (280 points) remain in second and third despite not racing any WorldTour events this month.
With Tinkoff remaining top team, Sky and Movistar swapped second and third on the rankings with the Spanish squad now up to 730 points. Dimension Data are bottom of the 18 teams with 114 points.
Of the 33 nations to have accumulated points thus far in the WorldTour season, it's Spain who is on top with 817 points, ahead of Colombia on 792 points. With 579 points, Australia slips from second to third with Italy a big mover from 14th to seventh on 399 points. Lithuania is in last place with a solitary point.
The Critérium du Dauphiné (5–12 June) and Tour de Suisse (11-19 June) are the next two WorldTour events on the calendar, followed by the Tour de France (2-24 July).
UCI WorldTour Rankings - 30 May
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff
|329
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|285
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff
|280
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
|231
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|222
|6
|lnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|219
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|205
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|204
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) LottoNL–Jumbo
|201
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|200
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Trek–Segafredo
|168
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|162
|13
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|153
|14
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre–Merida
|152
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica–GreenEdge
|150
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx–Quick-Step
|149
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|147
|18
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|19
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|130
|20
|Dan Martin (Irl) Etixx–Quick-Step
|126
|21
|an Stannard (Gbr) Team Sky
|120
|22
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|119
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo
|118
|24
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|106
|25
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team Sky
|105
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tinkoff
|819
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|730
|3
|Team Sky
|680
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|628
|5
|Orica–GreenEdge
|517
|6
|Team Katusha
|496
|7
|Etixx–Quick-Step
|494
|8
|FDJ
|428
|9
|LottoNL–Jumbo
|361
|10
|Astana
|308
|11
|Trek–Segafredo
|267
|12
|Lampre–Merida
|243
|13
|Lotto–Soudal
|211
|14
|Cannondale
|189
|15
|Giant–Alpecin
|167
|16
|IAM Cycling
|134
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|114
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Spain
|817
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|762
|3
|Australia
|579
|4
|Belgium
|557
|5
|France
|535
|6
|Netherlands
|423
|7
|Italy
|399
|8
|Great Britain
|398
|9
|Switzerland
|361
|10
|Slovakia
|329
|11
|Russia
|290
|12
|Poland
|187
|13
|Portugal
|170
|14
|Norway
|162
|15
|Germany
|162
