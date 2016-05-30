Trending

Nibali surges up WorldTour rankings following Giro d'Italia victory

Tinkoff remain top team, Spain tops nation rankings

The fans get their picture of Nibali on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vincenzo Nibali's second Giro d'Italia victory, and fourth career Grand Tour win, has elevated the Astana rider from 46th place to fourth  in the WorldTour standings with 231 points. Peter Sagan continues to lead the individual rankings on 329 points, with his Tinkoff team also retaining top stop on 819 points, ahead of Movistar in second on 730 points, while Spain is the new top nation.

Nibali's haul of 185 points from the Giro sees the Italian enter the top-ten standings for the first time and moves Astana up the team standings from 17th to tenth. Second place overall at the Giro for Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) earned the Colombian 150 points, his first of the season, and places him 15th in the rankings. 159 riders in total have now earned WorldTour points.

Steven Kruijswijk was also a beneficiary of a good Giro with the Dutchman collecting 100 points and entering the rankings in 23rd place. Alejandro Valverde added to his early season haul of WorldTour points with third at the Giro and moves from 27th to seventh on 205 points. Nairo Quintana (285 points) and Alberto Contador (280 points) remain in second and third despite not racing any WorldTour events this month.

With Tinkoff remaining top team, Sky and Movistar swapped second and third on the rankings with the Spanish squad now up to 730 points. Dimension Data are bottom of the 18 teams with 114 points.

Of the 33 nations to have accumulated points thus far in the WorldTour season, it's Spain who is on top with 817 points, ahead of Colombia on 792 points. With 579 points, Australia slips from second to third with Italy a big mover from 14th to seventh on 399 points. Lithuania is in last place with a solitary point.

The Critérium du Dauphiné (5–12 June) and Tour de Suisse (11-19 June) are the next two WorldTour events on the calendar, followed by the Tour de France (2-24 July). 

UCI WorldTour Rankings - 30 May

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff329pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team285
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff280
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana231
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team222
6lnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha219
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team205
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky204
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) LottoNL–Jumbo201
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ200
11Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Trek–Segafredo168
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team162
13Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ153
14Rui Costa (Por) Lampre–Merida152
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica–GreenEdge150
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx–Quick-Step149
17Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky147
18Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team131
19Samuel Sánchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team130
20Dan Martin (Irl) Etixx–Quick-Step126
21an Stannard (Gbr) Team Sky120
22Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge119
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo118
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha106
25Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team Sky105

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tinkoff819pts
2Movistar Team730
3Team Sky680
4BMC Racing Team628
5Orica–GreenEdge517
6Team Katusha496
7Etixx–Quick-Step494
8FDJ428
9LottoNL–Jumbo361
10Astana308
11Trek–Segafredo267
12Lampre–Merida243
13Lotto–Soudal211
14Cannondale189
15Giant–Alpecin167
16IAM Cycling134
17AG2R La Mondiale129
18Team Dimension Data114

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain817pts
2Colombia762
3Australia579
4Belgium557
5France535
6Netherlands423
7Italy399
8Great Britain398
9Switzerland361
10Slovakia329
11Russia290
12Poland187
13Portugal170
14Norway162
15Germany162

 