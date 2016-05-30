Nibali surges up WorldTour rankings following Giro d'Italia victory

The fans get their picture of Nibali on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vincenzo Nibali's second Giro d'Italia victory, and fourth career Grand Tour win, has elevated the Astana rider from 46th place to fourth in the WorldTour standings with 231 points. Peter Sagan continues to lead the individual rankings on 329 points, with his Tinkoff team also retaining top stop on 819 points, ahead of Movistar in second on 730 points, while Spain is the new top nation.

Nibali's haul of 185 points from the Giro sees the Italian enter the top-ten standings for the first time and moves Astana up the team standings from 17th to tenth. Second place overall at the Giro for Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) earned the Colombian 150 points, his first of the season, and places him 15th in the rankings. 159 riders in total have now earned WorldTour points.

Steven Kruijswijk was also a beneficiary of a good Giro with the Dutchman collecting 100 points and entering the rankings in 23rd place. Alejandro Valverde added to his early season haul of WorldTour points with third at the Giro and moves from 27th to seventh on 205 points. Nairo Quintana (285 points) and Alberto Contador (280 points) remain in second and third despite not racing any WorldTour events this month.

With Tinkoff remaining top team, Sky and Movistar swapped second and third on the rankings with the Spanish squad now up to 730 points. Dimension Data are bottom of the 18 teams with 114 points.

Of the 33 nations to have accumulated points thus far in the WorldTour season, it's Spain who is on top with 817 points, ahead of Colombia on 792 points. With 579 points, Australia slips from second to third with Italy a big mover from 14th to seventh on 399 points. Lithuania is in last place with a solitary point.

The Critérium du Dauphiné (5–12 June) and Tour de Suisse (11-19 June) are the next two WorldTour events on the calendar, followed by the Tour de France (2-24 July).

UCI WorldTour Rankings - 30 May

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff 329 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 285 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff 280 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana 231 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 222 6 lnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 219 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 205 8 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 204 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) LottoNL–Jumbo 201 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 200 11 Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Trek–Segafredo 168 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 162 13 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 153 14 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre–Merida 152 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica–GreenEdge 150 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx–Quick-Step 149 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 147 18 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 131 19 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 130 20 Dan Martin (Irl) Etixx–Quick-Step 126 21 an Stannard (Gbr) Team Sky 120 22 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge 119 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL–Jumbo 118 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 106 25 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team Sky 105

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tinkoff 819 pts 2 Movistar Team 730 3 Team Sky 680 4 BMC Racing Team 628 5 Orica–GreenEdge 517 6 Team Katusha 496 7 Etixx–Quick-Step 494 8 FDJ 428 9 LottoNL–Jumbo 361 10 Astana 308 11 Trek–Segafredo 267 12 Lampre–Merida 243 13 Lotto–Soudal 211 14 Cannondale 189 15 Giant–Alpecin 167 16 IAM Cycling 134 17 AG2R La Mondiale 129 18 Team Dimension Data 114