Valverde unveils new world champion's kit

Image 1 of 9 Alejandro Valverde rides in his new kit for the first time (Image credit: @alejanvalverde on Twitter) Image 2 of 9 Alejandro Valverde show's off his world champion's kit (Image credit: @Movistar_Team on Twitter) Image 3 of 9 Some words from the new world champion (Image credit: @Movistar_Team on Twitter) Image 4 of 9 Alejandro Valverde prepares to ride in his new kit for the first time (Image credit: @Movistar_Team on Twitter) Image 5 of 9 Valverde speaks to the media (Image credit: @Movistar_Team on Twitter) Image 6 of 9 The rainbow bands are printed and then transferred onto the jersey (Image credit: @Endura on Twitter) Image 7 of 9 Designs are knocked up on a computer (Image credit: @Endura on Twitter) Image 8 of 9 The jersey is stitched together (Image credit: @Endura on Twitter) Image 9 of 9 The design for the shorts is printed (Image credit: @Endura on Twitter)

Alejandro Valverde has unveiled the jersey that he will race in as the new world champion. The Spaniard pulled on his new rainbow kit and rode in it for the first time at a 'Festival of the bike' public event put on by team sponsor Movistar in Madrid on Sunday.

The white jersey features the traditional rainbow bands across the middle, with the Movistar logo and name appearing just above in the blue of their standard issue team jerseys.

The kit was made by Movistar's kit sponsor Endura, and the Scottish company's logo appears on the top left of the chest, while over on the other side are the logo's of the UCI and Movistar's bike supplier, Canyon.

Two blue M's appear on each shoulder, while the logo of telephone company O2, another brand of Movistar's parent company Telefonica, is on each arm. While the normal Movistar shorts are navy, Valverde has opted for black, with the rainbow bands on the trim.

The Scotland based Endura company gave an insight into the process of making a world champion's kit, explaining that ideas were bounced around in the aftermath of Valverde's Worlds victory in Innsbruck last Sunday, and the design process was kicked off on Monday morning. From start to finished product, the process took less than the 6 hours 46 minutes it took Valverde to win the world title.

Endura use a process called dye sublimation printing, whereby "a mix of heat and pressure transfers hi-tech inks from printed sheets straight into the fabric itself".

Valverde is set to race in the new kit for the first time at the Tre Valli Varesine in Italy on Tuesday, ahead of Il Lombardia on Saturday.

