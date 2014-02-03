Valverde begins his 2014 season in Dubai

Image 1 of 3 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Alejandro Valverde during the 2010 race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Alejandro Valverde had to settle for second (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alejandro Valverde will get his season under way at the Dubai Tour, starting on Wednesday, February 5. The 33-year-old Spaniard will lead an eight-man Movistar team.

After two stage wins and overall victory at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina, and following last Friday's launch at Telefónica's headquarters in Madrid, the Movistar Team will return to racing at the first-ever Dubai Tour, a four-day stage race that runs through Saturday, February 8.

Valverde and his teammates will face a 10km opening individual time trial in the Emirati city, followed by two short sprint stages and a moderate mountain stage en route to Hatta.

The Movistar team also includes riders like Ion Izagirre, who will be making his first race appearance with the team, and Adriano Malori, who won the Tour de San Luis time trial stage.

Movistar for the Dubai Tour: Jonathan Castroviejo, Alex Dowsett, Jesús Herrada, Ion Izagirre, Juanjo Lobato, Adriano Malori, Enrique Sanz and Alejandro Valverde