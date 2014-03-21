USADA to supply CIRC with an unredacted Reasoned Decision?

Image 1 of 2 US Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 UCI president Brian Cookson at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

At the Tackling Doping in Sport conference at Wembley Stadium, London the chief executive of the US Anti-Doping Agency, Travis Tygart, reiterated his commitment to cleaning up professional cycling.

Tygart stated that time was running out for cycling to clean itself up as the "honeymoon period" of new UCI president Brian Cookson, who was elected in September, comes to a close and consequently, has offered the Cycling Independent Reform Commission (CIRC) the unredacted dossier which exposed the extent that Lance Armstrong and US Postal were implicated in doping with the hope his actions will help to "clean out the system."

There has been much speculation over who the redacted names are in the dossier, known as the reasoned decision, and Tygart suggested that by revealing the riders, who are only identified by a number, will help ensure cyclists come to the table.

"There are redacted names in our reasoned decision, close to 37 I think," said Tygart at the London conference. "Our hope is, and we've had communication with the CIRC, that we are going to present this all to them because there is a whole lot of information out there that would be helpful in cleaning out the system that is there."

When asked if he expected disciplinary cases as a result, Tygart responded: "Certainly where there is evidence of violations we will bring cases and I'm assured by other NADOs [National Anti-Doping Organisations] that they will."

Having initially been known as a 'truth and reconciliation commission,' CIRC is empowered to offer reduced sanctions to people coming forward and can recommend reductions in the cases of those already banned. The UCI has stated that it alone will pay the costs of the Dick Marty led commission which is to run for one year with a budget of CHF3 million.

"Just because you change the top, the dirty system doesn't necessarily change," Tygart said. "We have been pounding this issue in the press, in front of the EU, in front of the French senate, the German parliament, that now is the time to fulfil the promise that the [new] UCI leadership made, to take decisive and transparent action. In my opinion, another day can't go by until it is put in place in proper fashion and this process starts."

With Armstrong yet to publically answer calls for his attendance, despite offer by the UCI, Tygart stated that the presence of the former seven time winner of the Tour de France at the table was not crucial with most of the American's evidence already in the public domain.

Tygart also said the success of the commission would not rest on hearing former UCI presidents McQuaid and Hein Verbruggen.

"There's plenty of information outside of them showing up to testify that can be useful for putting a stake in the ground and moving forward."