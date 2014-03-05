Froome wants CIRC investigation to put Armstrong Era "to bed"

Image 1 of 2 Thumbs up. Chris Froome (Sky) en route to Paris (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Former UCI president Pat McQuaid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Reigning Tour de France champion Chris Froome has backed the investigation by the Cycling Independent Reform Commission (CIRC) into doping in professional cycling from 1998 to 2013 to close an era dominated by Lance Armstrong.

"I hope that anyone who does have anything to contribute would get involved," Froome told The Associated Press.

Froome's comments follow those of former UCI president Pat McQuaid who is yet to decide on whether he will participate in the CIRC’s investigation.

The three-man CIRC is led by Swiss politician and prosecutor Dick Marty and will be bankrolled entirely by the UCI.

"I am hoping that at the end of the day people will be able to say of it, 'Right, that was that era, we can now put that to bed and stop asking questions about it,'" Froome said.

Armstrong and former UCI presidents Hein Verbruggen and Pat McQuaid who were in charge of the governing body while Armstrong was racing have been invited for confidential, closed-door interviews with the panel which is based at Lausanne, Switzerland but none of the trio have committed to meeting the panel.

Having continually stated that he would “be the first one through the door” at a truth and reconciliation commission, Armstrong is yet to state whether he will partake in the CIRC as he attempts to overturn his life time ban for doping.

Froome said the panel could engage "not just necessarily those three, but anyone really who is part of that era and can contribute to resolving it."

"It's going to be more negative publicity for the sport. That's never good," said Froome who added that he had not heard much talk regarding the commission among current riders in the peloton.

"There's a lot of really, really talented young riders coming through the system now that I believe in personally. These are going to be the guys carrying the torch going forward."