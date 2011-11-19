USADA bans masters rider
Diamond handed two-year suspension
USADA has suspended master rider Michael Diamond for two years after the American refused to submit to a doping control.
Any USA Cycling-registered amateur rider can be subjected to out-of-competition doping controls, according to the organisation's rules. USADA encourages athletes to report dopers by using its Play Clean Line (1-877-752-9253).
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy