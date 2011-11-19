Trending

USADA bans masters rider

Diamond handed two-year suspension

(Image credit: USADA)

USADA has suspended master rider Michael Diamond for two years after the American refused to submit to a doping control.

Any USA Cycling-registered amateur rider can be subjected to out-of-competition doping controls, according to the organisation's rules. USADA encourages athletes to report dopers by using its Play Clean Line (1-877-752-9253).

 