USA Week on Cyclingnews
Featuring LeMond, Davis Phinney, Stetina, Vaughters and more
Last week’s Redlands Bicycle Classic lifted curtain on the US domestic road scene for many teams and 2016 season promises to be one of the most important and exciting years for American racing in years with a number of high-level pros at the top of the sport, the Olympic Games on the horizon and challenges both abroad and at home for riders, race organisers and the sport in general.
From Monday April 11, Cyclingnews is running a number of interviews, features and opinion pieces looking at the state of professional cycling - both in the men’s and womens’ pelotons.
USA week articles:
- A closer look at the American Continental outfits
- A beginner's guide to the 2016 USA Cycling Pro Road Tour
- The who's who of elite women in American bike racing
- Watch 25 races live streaming on Cyclingnews
- Tour de France winner Greg LeMond on turning pro in the 1980s and life after the USADA report
- Gallery: Capturing modern US racing in images
- Tejay van Garderen: America's next Tour de France icon?
