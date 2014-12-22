USA Pro Challenge stage 6 returns to Loveland and Fort Collins in 2015

Image 1 of 3 stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 3 BMC sets the pace on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 3 The jerseys on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Organizers of the 2015 USA Pro Challenge announced on Monday that the event’s fans have voted for stage 6 to start in Loveland and finish in Fort Collins on August 22. Thousands of fans submitted their opinions and provided more than 20 start and finish city options but nearly half the responses encouraged a return to Northern Colorado.

“Loveland and Fort Collins have been such great host cities in the past and we’re looking forward to visiting them again,” said Shawn Hunter, CEO of the USA Pro Challenge. “Last year, we gave fans the chance to weigh in on the final stage of the race and we got a huge response with people voicing their support for the two different options. This year, the fans once again showed their passion for the sport through an overwhelming number of responses regarding where Stage 6 should take place.”



The USA Pro Challenge will host seven stages that take place from August 17 to 23. Organizers announced the host cities for six of the stages at the beginning of December but allowed fans to provide suggestions on the host cities for stage 6 through Facebook and the race website.



Loveland and Fort Collins have been used as the start and finish cities for stage 6 during the 2013 edition of the race, which included a climb up Devil's Gulch and through Estes Park. The organization said, however, that the route through Larimer County will be new and unique in 2015.

Specific stage details will be announced in the spring.



2015 USA Pro Challenge stages

Stage 1: Monday, Aug. 17 – Steamboat Springs Circuit Race

Stage 2: Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Steamboat Springs to Arapahoe Basin

Stage 3: Wednesday, Aug. 19 – Copper Mountain Resort to Aspen

Stage 4: Thursday, Aug. 20 – Aspen to Breckenridge

Stage 5: Friday, Aug. 21 – Breckenridge Individual Time Trial

Stage 6: Saturday, Aug. 22 – Loveland to Fort Collins

Stage 7: Sunday, Aug. 23 – Golden to Denver